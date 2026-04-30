IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs RCB - preview and team news
Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
The fixture is a key mid-season clash between two strong sides, with both teams aiming to strengthen their position in the points table, News.Az reports.
Match context and form
RCB enter the contest as one of the more in-form teams of the season, coming off a dominant run that includes a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals, where their bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced one of the most destructive spells of the tournament so far.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have shown mixed form but remain competitive, with Shubman Gill’s side bouncing back in recent matches, including a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings. However, inconsistency in batting performances has remained a concern as they look to stabilise their campaign.
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The two teams have also met earlier in the season, adding extra context to this reverse fixture, with both sides already familiar with each other’s matchups and tactical approaches.
Team news
Gujarat Titans (GT) are expected to continue relying on their top order led by Shubman Gill, alongside Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, while their bowling attack remains anchored by Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are expected to stick with their winning combination, with Virat Kohli leading the batting unit and a bowling attack featuring Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and spin options such as Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya.
Predicted playing XIs
Gujarat Titans predicted XI:
Shubman Gill (c)
Sai Sudharsan
Jos Buttler (wk)
Shahrukh Khan
Washington Sundar
Jason Holder
Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna / Manav Suthar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI:
Virat Kohli
Jacob Bethell
Devdutt Padikkal
Rajat Patidar (c)
Jitesh Sharma (wk)
Tim David
Romario Shepherd
Krunal Pandya
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Josh Hazlewood
Suyash Sharma / Rasikh Salam Dar
Starting time (Baku time)
The match is scheduled as an evening fixture in Ahmedabad, typically starting at 7:30 PM IST.
Baku, Azerbaijan operates at UTC+4, while India Standard Time (IST) is UTC+5:30. This means the match will begin at approximately:
9:00 PM Baku time (April 30, 2026)
Outlook
With RCB carrying strong momentum and GT looking to stabilise their campaign, this clash is expected to be a high-intensity encounter. Batting conditions in Ahmedabad are generally favourable, suggesting another potentially high-scoring IPL contest between two playoff-contending sides.
By Nijat Babayev