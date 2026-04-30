Former England defender Ashley Young announces retirement

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Ashley Young has announced he will retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 23-year professional career that included spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Everton, and currently Ipswich Town, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The 40-year-old said he hopes to help Ipswich secure promotion back to the Premier League on the final day of the Championship season on May 2.

In a statement on the club’s website, Young said he was “incredibly proud and fortunate” to have achieved everything in his career, adding that he has lived his dream over the past 23 years. He said his immediate focus remains on helping Ipswich achieve promotion before considering his next steps.

Across his career, Young has made 765 club appearances and scored 88 goals. With Manchester United, he won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League, while at Inter Milan he claimed the Serie A title.

At international level, he earned 39 caps for England national football team.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised Young’s professionalism and influence on the squad, saying it has been an honour to work with him at both Manchester United and Ipswich, and highlighting his commitment to finishing his career by helping the club achieve promotion.

News.Az