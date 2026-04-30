Conference League: Strasbourg face Rayo, Crystal Palace meet Shakhtar in semis

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The first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals is set to be played on Thursday, marking a crucial stage in the European club competition.

The matches will be held in Spain and Poland. In Spain, Rayo Vallecano will face France’s Strasbourg, while in Poland, Ukraine’s Shakhtar will take on England’s Crystal Palace, News.Az reports.

The return legs of this semifinal round are scheduled for May 7, when the two ties will be decided and the finalists of the tournament will be determined.

The UEFA Conference League, established in 2021, is the third tier of European club football competitions, sitting below both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. It was created to give a broader range of clubs from across UEFA member associations the opportunity to compete in European tournaments.

For the teams involved, reaching this stage is considered a major achievement, bringing both financial benefits and the prestige of competing for a continental trophy.

News.Az