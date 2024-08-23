Beijing aims to enhance ties with Africa as China-Africa summit approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong stated on Friday that now is "the right time" to strengthen China-Africa cooperation, ahead of next month's China-Africa summit in Beijing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Chen told a press conference on Friday that China and Africa should use the meeting to sound a “strong voice” for the Global South in the reform of global governance.“Currently, a once-in-a-century change is accelerating and the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation,” said Chen.“China and African countries are both important members of the Global South, and Africa is experiencing a new awakening by actively promoting the process of unity, self-improvement, and integration," he added.Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on September 5th, China’s foreign ministry announced on Friday.Xi will deliver a keynote speech in which he will announce a new package of aid to Africa, said Chen.Representatives of 53 African countries that are members of the FOCAC will take part in the three-day summit - the fourth to be held since 2006.As a key player in Africa, China is Africa’s largest trading partner and a significant source of investment.The continent is also a significant part of Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

News.Az