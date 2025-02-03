Belarus electoral body endorses Lukashenko’s victory at presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko casts his ballot in the presidential election in Minsk on January 27, 2025. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Belarus’ Central Election Commission (CEC) has officially endorsed the final results of the January 26 presidential election and asserted Alexander Lukashenko’s convincing victory.

According to the CEC’s final data, Lukashenko won 86.82% of votes. He is followed by Sergey Syrankov with 3.21%, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Next are Oleg Gaidukevich (2.02%), Anna Kanopatskaya (1.86%), and Alexander Khizhnyak (1.74%). As many as 3.60% of voters were against all. A total of 85.69% of around 6.9 million eligible voters took part in the voting.

"No complaints about violations of electoral laws capable of impacting the outcome of the election were received either from citizens or observers during the voting and vote counting," CEC chairman Igor Karpenko said.

