Belarus not going to fight with Ukrainians: Lukashenko
Minsk will take the necessary steps to peacefully coexist next to Kiev.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised to do everything necessary for a peaceful life together with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BelTA .
"Don't worry, we are not going to fight with the Ukrainians. And they don't want to fight with us. We will do everything to peacefully coexist with Ukraine," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with residents of the agro-town of Parokhonsk.