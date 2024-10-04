Yandex metrika counter

Belarus not going to fight with Ukrainians: Lukashenko

Belarus not going to fight with Ukrainians: Lukashenko

Minsk will take the necessary steps to peacefully coexist next to Kiev.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised to do everything necessary for a peaceful life together with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BelTA .

"Don't worry, we are not going to fight with the Ukrainians. And they don't want to fight with us. We will do everything to peacefully coexist with Ukraine," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with residents of the agro-town of Parokhonsk.

