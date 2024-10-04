Belarus not going to fight with Ukrainians: Lukashenko

Minsk will take the necessary steps to peacefully coexist next to Kiev.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised to do everything necessary for a peaceful life together with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BelTA "Don't worry, we are not going to fight with the Ukrainians. And they don't want to fight with us. We will do everything to peacefully coexist with Ukraine," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with residents of the agro-town of Parokhonsk.

