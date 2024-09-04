Belarus president Lukashenko pardons 30 convicted of protest-related crimes
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree pardoning 30 individuals convicted of protest-related crimes.“The decision is a humane gesture towards these people. They got a chance to return to normal life, family and work,” the president’s press service said in a statement , News.Az reports.
Among those pardoned are seven women and 23 men. Most of the convicts are parents of minor children, the press service informed.
All persons submitted for pardon were studied by the citizen readmission commission headed by Prosecutor General Andrei Shved. “All these persons have met the mandatory conditions for pardon - they filed a petition for pardon, admitted guilt, sincerely repented their deeds and promised to lead a law-abiding life,” the press service stated.
The Internal Affairs Ministry will ensure control over the fulfillment of such commitments.