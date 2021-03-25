Belarus starts mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus’ health ministry said on Thursday the country had started mass producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.

"The bottling of first commercial batches of the Sputnik V vaccine from semi-finished products of Russia's pharmaceutical company Generium, which is part of Pharmstandard, has begun. All the necessary preparatory work has been completed," BelTA cited the press service as saying.

