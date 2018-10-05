Yandex metrika counter

Belarus to host 2022 World Chess Olympiad

Belarus will host the 2022 World Chess Olympiad. The decision was taken at the FIDE General Assembly in Batumi, BelTA reported.

Belarus` bid was supported by the majority of the General Assembly participants. Belarus won the right to host the tournament over South Korea and Tunisia.

The 2020 World Chess Olympiad will take place in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

