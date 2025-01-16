Belarus warns of increased foreign sabotage activities ahead of presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich has warned of intensified sabotage efforts by foreign intelligence services as the country approaches its presidential election on January 26.

In an interview with local media, Volfovich stated, "Indeed, we are noticing an increase in intelligence and sabotage operations by foreign services. We observe how the waters are being more extensively tested, seeking pressure points or triggers within society to orchestrate provocations capable of destabilizing the situation in the country," News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to the security official, the US and its allies continue to implement a comprehensive strategy to influence the election campaign, exerting pressure on Belarus in the international legal, political, economic, and other spheres. "Their primary objectives remain unchanged - to overthrow the government and break the alliance with Russia," he emphasized.Volfovich explained that the main tactics include spreading misinformation, discrediting authorities in the eyes of both the domestic population and the international community, fostering dissent within the state apparatus and security structures, damaging the economy, and applying political and other types of hybrid pressure under fabricated pretexts.

News.Az