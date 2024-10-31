Belarusian president calls for removing U.S. nuclear arms from Eurasia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday called for withdrawing U.S. nuclear weapons from Eurasia to reduce global tensions, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
Taking the floor at the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lukashenko outlined several measures to reduce global tensions.
"In order to truly defuse the situation and create conditions for dialogue, it is necessary to withdraw American nuclear weapons from the territory of Eurasian countries," the BelTA news agency reported, citing the Belarusian leader.
Lukashenko also said it is necessary to end illegal sanctions imposed without the approval of the United Nations Security Council and create an effective mechanism of international legal guarantees against such pressures.
He also called for the creation of a legal framework that would ensure control and transparency over new deadly technologies that pose a threat to humanity even without nuclear weapons.
Lukashenko said it is necessary for all parties to the Ukraine crisis to engage in negotiations without preconditions, noting that the Istanbul agreement, a draft peace pact reached in March 2022 between Russia and Ukraine, could serve as a foundation for the renewal of such talks.
The two-day conference kicked off in Minsk on Thursday
