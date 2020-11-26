Belavia resumes regular flights from Baku to Minsk in early December
Economics
Belavia airlines resumes regular flights from the capital of Azerbaijan to Belarus' Minsk on December 4, Trend reports citing "Minsk-Novosti".
Flights are scheduled four times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, flights will be carried out only in one direction: with a departure from Baku at 4:15 am (local time) and arrival in the Belarusian capital at 6:50 am (local time).