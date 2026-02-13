Belgian police search European Commission buildings in fraud probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian police conducted searches on Thursday at several European Commission buildings in Brussels as part of an investigation into suspected fraud linked to a major real estate transaction.

The investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), which is examining potential irregularities in the sale of European Commission properties, News.Az reports, citing VRT.

The EPPO confirmed it is gathering evidence but declined to provide further details in order to avoid compromising the ongoing proceedings.

The case centers on the sale of 23 buildings by the previous European Commission to Belgium’s Federal Participation and Investment Company two years ago. The deal was valued at nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

The project involves plans to redevelop the aging structures into a combination of office space, retail outlets, public facilities and housing.

Previously, the European Commission announced its intention to cut office space by 25% by 2030, citing the rise in teleworking following the coronavirus pandemic.

