Belgium's future queen affected by Harvard's foreign student ban

Princess Elisabeth, the 23-year-old heir to the Belgian throne, has completed her first year at Harvard University. However, a ban on foreign students implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could put her ability to continue her studies at risk.

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on Thursday, and is forcing current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status in the US, while also threatening to expand the crackdown to other colleges, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.

"We are analysing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks," the Palace's communication director, Xavier Baert, added.

Elisabeth is studying Public Policy at Harvard, a two-year master's degree programme that according to the university's website broadens students' perspectives and sharpens their skills for "successful career in public service."

The princess is heir to the Belgian throne, as the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University.

Harvard said on Thursday the move by the Trump administration - which affects thousands of students - was illegal and amounted to retaliation.

News.Az