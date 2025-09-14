Benjamin Netanyahu says eliminating Hamas leaders based in Qatar would remove the main obstacle to reaching a deal on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that removing Hamas leaders living in Qatar would clear the main obstacle to releasing all hostages and ending the war in Gaza, News.Az reports citing the Telegraph India.

Families of Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas have said PM Netanyahu is the "one obstacle" preventing their return and reaching a peace deal, reported BBC.

Israel targeted the Hamas leadership in Doha in air strikes that were condemned by Qatar, which has served as one of the venues for ceasefire talks.

Hamas has said five of its members, including a son of its exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, were killed in the attack, but its senior leaders and members of its negotiating team survived. Qatar has said a member of its internal security forces was also killed.

"The Hamas terrorist chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza. They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Hamas has described the Doha attack as an attempt by Israel to derail the ceasefire negotiations, and said it would not change the group's terms for ending the war in Gaza.

Israel has demanded Hamas free all remaining hostages held in Gaza and disarm. Hamas says it will not free all hostages without an agreement that would end the war, and will not give up its weapons until Palestinians have an independent state.

Residents said the Israeli military has been targeting schools and makeshift shelters, often issuing warnings only moments before bombardments.

