Bentley systems drives innovation in Azerbaijan's infrastructure development - VIDEO

Dr. Richard J. Vestner, Vice President of Bentley Systems (Germany), shared in an interview with News.Az how the global software leader is helping Azerbaijan modernize its infrastructure. Focused on delivering advanced engineering solutions, Bentley Systems enables professionals to design, construct, and manage projects more effectively while prioritizing sustainability.

Dr. Vestner highlighted the company’s contributions to key sectors in Azerbaijan, including transportation, energy, water management, and urban planning. “Our software addresses the growing need for integrated infrastructure solutions, building a better future for the country and its people,” he stated.With a commitment to innovation and productivity, Bentley Systems plays a pivotal role in driving Azerbaijan’s infrastructure transformation, ensuring modern, sustainable, and resilient development.

News.Az