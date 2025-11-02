Berlin's largest center for receiving refugees from Ukraine is closing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has decided to close its largest center for Ukrainian refugees, which is located on the site of the former Tegel Airport, News.Az reports citing the Deutsche Welle.

The center, according to the publication, has become a temporary home for thousands of Ukrainian refugees, but authorities plan to transform it into a new urban district. They reported that the number of newly arrived Ukrainians has decreased, and smaller, decentralized housing units will be created for them.

In the final weeks of summer, Ukrainians began to be actively relocated to other shelters in Berlin, with the goal of completely vacating the center by the end of this year.

Tegel previously housed over 5,000 refugees, but their numbers have now dropped to around 1,500. They will eventually be relocated to other shelters, including those at Tempelhof Airport and to dormitories throughout the city.

Tegel was widely criticized for overcrowding and poor living conditions for refugees. People lived in temporary shelters and tents, some for years.

"Decentralized distribution means distributing the burden between districts and creating good neighborly relations," said Senator for Labor and Integration Kanzel Kitziltepe.

Preparatory work to transform Tegel Airport into a new residential district has already begun. Active construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

News.Az