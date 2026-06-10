Dubai launches Eqamh GPT to enhance government efficiency

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The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has launched Eqamh GPT, an internal generative artificial intelligence platform designed to support employees in their daily work and accelerate digital transformation across the organisation.

Developed by the Directorate’s Digital Services Sector, the platform enables employees and authorised users to draft and refine content, summarise documents, extract key information, generate ideas and outlines, simplify technical and policy-related materials, answer queries and create content in both Arabic and English, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

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Officials described the initiative as a major step towards integrating generative artificial intelligence into government operations and improving workplace efficiency while promoting secure digital innovation.

Colonel Expert Khalid bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for Digital Services, said the launch reflects the Directorate’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies that strengthen government performance and organisational readiness. He said artificial intelligence plays an important role in enhancing employee capabilities and enabling teams to work more efficiently, productively and innovatively.

Al Falasi stressed that the organisation views technology as a tool to empower people rather than replace them and remains committed to implementing AI solutions that improve performance while maintaining high standards of accuracy, responsibility and professionalism. He added that Eqamh GPT marks a new milestone in building a smarter and more proactive workplace, noting that investment in technology is closely linked to investment in human capital.

Colonel Dr Ghaleb Abdullah Al Marri, Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at the Directorate, said the platform forms part of a broader strategy to develop innovative solutions based on the latest generative AI technologies. He said Eqamh GPT was created to provide employees with faster access to information, support more efficient task completion and improve the quality of daily work.

According to Al Marri, the platform was developed in line with strict information security and data protection standards to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies.

The platform allows users to conduct intelligent conversations, manage chat histories and return to previous discussions and ongoing tasks. It also provides guidance on creating clearer prompts and requests to help users obtain more accurate and effective results.

Officials said the launch of Eqamh GPT strengthens efforts to build an innovation-driven digital workplace and prepare employees to use emerging technologies, supporting the delivery of more efficient, agile and human-centred government services in the future.

News.Az