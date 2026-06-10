Palestine urges global action against illegal Israeli settlement activity

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Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on Wednesday called on the international community to take concrete measures to halt Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

Her appeal came during a visit to the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community east of occupied East Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

She was accompanied by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, including Ismail Cobanoglu, as well as a Palestinian ministerial delegation.

“Israel understands only the language of action on the ground and the international community must therefore take practical measures,” Shahin told Anadolu.

“Our message is clear. There is international law, and everyone knows the violations the Palestinian people are facing daily,” she said.

The minister called for “a united international stand that says enough to this occupation through measures taken on the ground.”

Shahin said some countries have already taken steps against Israel, but added that those measures remain “insufficient.”

She pointed to escalating occupier attacks on Bedouin communities and Palestinian land, stressing that the Palestinian people are “steadfast on their land, holding on to it and will not leave it.”

“We accepted Israel on 77% of our historic land, and today the time has come to achieve our Palestinian state on 22% of historic Palestine,” she said.

The visit to Khan al-Ahmar came amid growing fears that Israel will implement plans to evacuate the Bedouin community, which is home to about 350 Palestinians from the Jahalin tribe, spread across 42 families. Residents rely mainly on sheep herding and live in tin structures and tents.

Israeli authorities have tried several times since 2018 to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, but backed down under international pressure, including from the US administration, which warned of the evacuation on the two-state solution. The pressure led to the decision being frozen but not canceled.

News.Az