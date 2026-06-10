Israeli attacks kill 3 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll nears 73,000

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Israeli attacks have killed three more Palestinians and injured five others in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 72,991, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The latest casualties occurred as the Israeli army continued its daily military operations across the enclave despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025. According to the ministry, ongoing violations of the truce have killed 981 people and injured 3,104 others since the agreement went into effect, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

The October 2025 ceasefire was reached after two years of war on Gaza, which destroyed approximately 90% of the strip’s civilian infrastructure. Despite the active agreement, Israeli forces have continued to conduct airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions, particularly targeting the northern and central areas of the strip. Palestinians have accused Israel of utilizing the ceasefire to advance settlement plans and systematically impose a buffer zone.

The continuous military operations have severely hindered recovery efforts in the blockaded territory. Local residents report that the ongoing daily violations have made the ceasefire increasingly fragile, leaving civilians vulnerable to persistent violence in regions where families are attempting to rebuild. No further details regarding the specific identities or locations of the three individuals killed over the past 24 hours were immediately provided by health officials.

News.Az