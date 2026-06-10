Pakistan army helicopter crashes; all on board dead - VIDEO

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An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

Explaining the reason behind the crash, the military’s media wing said that a “technical fault” occurred during the chopper’s take-off.

“All personnel on board were killed. There were no survivors,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site.

It added that a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and all ranks of the army expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

News.Az