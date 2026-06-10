Nigeria inaugurates key Chinese-built expressway in Abuja

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Urban transportation and economic activity in Nigeria’s capital received a boost on Tuesday as the newly completed main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) were officially commissioned in Abuja, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Constructed by CGC Nigeria Limited, the road project stretches from the Ring Road I Junction to the Ring Road II Junction. It is expected to ease traffic congestion, lower transportation costs, and improve connectivity between key districts of the city.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, represented at the commissioning ceremony by Godswill Akpabio, described the project as a major achievement under his administration’s infrastructure development agenda.

Tinubu said the expressway would help unlock Abuja’s economic potential by improving mobility, creating opportunities for businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Nyesom Wike praised CGC Nigeria Limited for completing the project within the agreed timeframe.

The newly commissioned section represents the latest phase of the OSEX corridor development, following the opening of an earlier section in 2024 and the service carriageway in 2025.

According to Wike, the contract for the latest phase was awarded to CGC in late 2025. The company completed the dual carriageway, including bridges and culverts, in approximately eight months.

News.Az