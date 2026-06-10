Azerbaijan offers one-year visa-free travel for Japanese citizens

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Azerbaijan will introduce a unilateral visa-free regime for Japanese citizens for a period of one year, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has announced during a visit to Tokyo.

Speaking at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Bayramov said the initiative is intended to facilitate travel, expand business ties, promote tourism and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries, News.az reports

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Japanese side welcomed Baku's decision, describing it as a positive step towards boosting tourism as well as economic, humanitarian and cultural cooperation.

The ministry said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further easing travel between their citizens and deepening bilateral exchanges.

The announcement comes as Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its international connectivity and attract more visitors from Asia, while expanding economic and cultural links with Japan.

Further details on the implementation date and conditions of the visa-free regime have not yet been announced.

News.Az