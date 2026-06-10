Azerbaijan Naval Forces launch live-fire tactical drill - PHOTOS

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Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces have launched a live-fire tactical exercise aimed at improving the skills of commanders and headquarters personnel in organising combat operations and managing forces. The exercise is also intended to assess the readiness of ships to carry out combat missions both individually and as part of tactical groups.

First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other senior Defence Ministry officials observed the progress of the exercise, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff was informed that the exercise involves relevant units of the Naval Forces, Air Force, Coast Guard of the State Border Service, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In line with the exercise plan, various tasks were carried out in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, including the destruction of a simulated enemy target, as well as joint operations with other branches of the armed forces and military formations.

Source: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Source: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Source: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Source: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Source: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az