Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid

Germany announced plans to host a Sudan aid conference in the spring to raise emergency relief funds for the war-torn country, according to the foreign ministry on Friday.

Brutal fighting between Sudanese government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country, with reports of atrocities, starvation and mass killings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Today, the world commemorates a sad date: 1,000 days of war in Sudan," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said. "Far too many people continue to suffer and die there, victims of hunger, thirst, displacement and rape."

The conference would be held around the anniversary of the 2023 outbreak of the civil war in April, the spokeswoman said.

Previous Sudan aid conferences were held in Paris in 2024 and London in 2025.

"The world's largest humanitarian crisis has already driven millions of civilians into poverty and many tens of thousands to their deaths," the spokeswoman said.

"Germany is doing everything in its power, both politically and in humanitarian terms, to help the people on the ground and to end the fighting."

International calls for a ceasefire have so far failed to halt the fighting between Sudan's army-aligned government and the RSF, which is descended from the Janjaweed militias accused of genocide in Darfur two decades ago.

Both sides have faced war crimes accusations over the course of the conflict.

