+ ↺ − 16 px

When looking at the top 10 cryptocurrencies right now, names like Bitcoin and Ethereum pop up. However, in terms of smaller coins with potential to make it into the top 10 list, analysts are eyeing Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Layer Brett (LBRETT), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) as contenders.

Still, when thinking of the best crypto to buy now, Layer Brett is gaining attention after raising over $1.5 million in its presale. How does LBRETT stand out from the strong competition despite being in its initial coin offering (ICO) stage?

Layer Brett is establishing a fresh meme movement

Many investors see meme coins as opportunities for short-term gains because of their lack of longevity. In most cases, meme coins pop up, have a massive early run, and then die down afterwards. However, Layer Brett is striving to change the narrative with a fresh meme coin momentum that combines internet virality and real-world use cases.

Built on Ethereum with a Layer 2 blockchain of its own, Layer Brett offers scalability, low gas fees, and a staking system delivering record-breaking APYs up to 1,610%. Unlike meme coins that rely solely on viral buzz, Brett is backed by decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanics, DAO governance potential, and whale accumulation, which add a stronger layer of value to its community hype.

Analysts believe Layer Brett is the best crypto to buy now because of its clear pathway to become a Top 10 contender this year. Its dual appeal of virality and utility sets it apart, especially as traders seek coins that can deliver the next 100x gains without collapsing.

HBAR offers solid fundamentals but slow growth

HBAR is famous for its strong blockchain technology and is backed by big tech names like IBM, Google, and Boeing. Due to its hashgraph consensus model, users can enjoy near-instant transactions and extremely low fees, making it one of the most enterprise-ready solutions in crypto.

However, while HBAR has rock-solid fundamentals, the HBAR price growth trajectory has been slower compared to meme-driven projects like PEPE and LBRETT. The HBAR price has dipped by nearly 14% in the past month. The current HBAR price of 0.24 is also over 57% down from its 2021 all-time high of $0.57.

LTC and PEPE contend with diminishing returns

Just as seen with the HBAR token, LTC and PEPE are projects that came into the crypto space early. Both LTC and PEPE are among the biggest examples of blockchain forking and meme coin rallying. LTC is also famous for faster transaction speeds, low fees, and a loyal community, while PEPE delivered a billion-dollar market cap growth almost overnight.

However, history shows that the LTC ceiling is limited compared to newer, more innovative projects, and PEPE is limited by a lack of innovation and utility. Conversely, Layer Brett is dubbed as “Pepe 2.0” with actual mechanics to sustain long-term growth. Traders who missed Pepe Coin’s early rally are increasingly calling LBRETT the best alternative for 2025.

Conclusion

While HBAR enjoys institutional adoption, LTC offers stability, and PEPE embodies meme culture, LBRETT combines all these features and is poised to become a top 10 token.

The project is emerging as the best crypto to buy now with its meme-driven gains and up to 3,000% staking rewards. Buy LBRETT at $0.005 to be part of the next big thing in crypto.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett)

News.Az