Best Crypto to buy now – XRP eyes $3 amid market rally, while Mind of Pepe (MIND) Presale targets 100x gains

Best Crypto to buy now – XRP eyes $3 amid market rally, while Mind of Pepe (MIND) Presale targets 100x gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is finally bouncing back after a prolonged pullback, returning some hope to investors.

While most coins are seeing gains, XRP is standing out thanks to its growing institutional adoption. The latest boost comes from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), which has granted XRP regulatory approval to offer crypto payment services across the UAE.

This milestone has fueled a 13% increase in its price this week, reinforcing trading confidence and adding to the momentum behind its recent rally.

As established coins like XRP gain traction, the presale market is heating up as well. The new MIND of Pepe ($MIND) project could be one of the best crypto to buy now thanks to its impressive technological advancements.

Let’s check out the details.

XRP Targets $3 – Analysts Say This Could Be Just the Beginning

XRP is back in the spotlight after a strong rally, pushing its price to $2.29 and bringing its market cap to $133 billion. As it inches closer to Tether’s valuation, many are wondering if it will reclaim its spot as the third-largest cryptocurrency.

This surge comes after a major regulatory win in the UAE, where XRP was approved as a legal payment option. With Ripple already processing around 20% of its global transactions in the Middle East, this move strengthens its foothold in a key market and heightens investor confidence.

XRP 7-day technical chart, Source: TradingView

Technically, XRP is at a crucial point. It’s holding above the 200-day EMA at $2.30, a key long-term support level. Resistance stands at $2.60, a level it hasn’t broken since mid-March. If it clears that, the next major target is $3, a psychological and technical barrier tied to previous highs.

Momentum indicators suggest a breakout could be ahead. The RSI has climbed to 48-50, recovering from last week’s 42, signaling strength without overbought risks.

Buy the best crypto here



Ripple’s official UAE cross-payment announcement, Source: X

A bullish MACD crossover is forming, and the 50-day EMA at $2.45 is converging with the price, hinting at an upside move. However, a slip below $2.20 could test the $2 support zone.

Analysts are also optimistic. Benzinga predicts XRP could reach between $4 and $15 long term, with some forecasts hinting at a $50 surge if institutional adoption accelerates. InvestingHaven projects a range of $1.82 to $4.41 in 2025, with a potential climb to $12 by 2030.

Additionally, crypto whales have accumulated more than $150 million worth of XRP in the last 48 hours meaning that it could break the $3 mark very soon.

Buy the best crypto here

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) Delivers an Innovative Self-Evolving AI Agent – Is This the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) comes just at the right time as the global competition to develop the best artificial intelligence technology accelerates.

This project introduces a brand new AI agent that is capable of analyzing real-time data to give the best possible trading suggestions. It’s also capable of identifying market trends before they happen as it can scan social media posts to determine the current sentiment.

Also, it has the ability to launch its own tokens through this innovative technology and make sure that it’s visible to the community via its automated marketing feature. All $MIND holders will get access to these projects, creating tangible token utility.

The ongoing presale is a massive hit with more than $7.4 million raised so far. Investors can buy $MIND at the current rate of $0.0035376 per token – cementing its status as one of the best crypto to buy now.

Visit MIND of Pepe ($MIND) presale now

The Numbers Don’t Lie With 25,000+ Followers Watching This Project Closely

With these features, it’s no surprise that the community is also taking notice. At the time of writing this project has more than 25,000 followers on X and Telegram combined.

Here, users are regularly updated about the project’s plans and achievements. They can even directly interact with the developers to gain more insight and get answers to any potential questions.

Additionally, $MIND is getting endorsed by some of the biggest names in the industry. ClayBro, highlighted the project’s unique AI-driven approach, emphasizing how its real-time market analysis could make it one of the best crypto to buy now.

Meanwhile, Clinix Crypto stated that this project could be the leader of a new wave of AI-integrated cryptos potentially having 100x gains.

Visit MIND of Pepe ($MIND) presale now

Conclusion

XRP’s hype continues to build as institutional adoption and whale accumulation push it closer to the $3 mark, with analysts predicting even higher valuations.

Meanwhile, MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is making headlines with its AI-powered trading tools and innovative token utility.

With massive fundraising and growing endorsements, this project could be one of the best crypto to buy now.

$MIND is inevitable...



Best Wallet is your best way in.



◉ Track the pre-sale in real-time

◉ Buy & claim effortlessly

◉ Get alerts before the masses



The shift is happening. Stay ahead.

News.Az