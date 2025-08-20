Best cryptos to buy before September: Remittix, XRP & Cardano set for explosive gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto space focused on September and majority of investors are holding out for which projects have the potential to produce the best growth. XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Remittix (RTX) are stepping forward as three tokens that continue to stay under the spotlight.

With strong positions taken by giants like XRP and ADA, Remittix payment innovations are giving it an early mover advantage.

Its presale is fast approaching a major milestone and a beta wallet release for Q3 2025. Remittix is currently one of the most talked-about new crypto projects. This has rendered it an interesting choice among investors considering the top crypto presale 2025 opportunities.

XRP and Cardano Remain in Command of Markets

XRP is at $3.11, up 2.34% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $184.79 billion and daily turnover is $5.54 billion although volume dipped by 24.19%. Although prices fluctuate in the short term, XRP is still one of the top cryptos below $5 and a good long-term option. More XRP facts here.

Cardano, meanwhile, is priced at $0.9135, down 1.61% on the day. Its market capitalization is $32.52 billion, with a 24-hour volume of $2.99 billion, down 25.46%. ADA's ecosystem has historically been fixated on scalability and sustainability but competition in DeFi project realms has become more intense.

Remittix Presale Nears $20 Million Milestone

Remittix (RTX) is trading at $0.0944 per token and has already raised over $19.9 million, with over 604 million tokens sold. Unlike most low cap crypto gems, Remittix solves a real-world issue: the ability to transfer cryptocurrencies directly into bank accounts in over 30 countries. Thus, it is a crypto solving real-world problems rather than a speculative token.

One of the key momentum drivers is the Q3 2025 beta wallet launch, enabling real-time FX conversion, low gas costs and 40+ cryptocurrencies. The wallet will be simple to use for crypto staking, payments and conversions and thus a potential next big altcoin 2025.

Most significantly, Remittix will be listing its first Centralized Exchange (CEX) when presale surpasses $20 million. The listing will increase liquidity, increase access and attract new users. Early adopters can get in before the mass exposure to exchanges.

What’s Moving the Needle for Remittix:

Over $19.9 million raised with 604 million + tokens sold

Beta wallet launching in Q3 2025

$250,000 community giveaway in progress

40% token bonus live during presale

Remittix also positions itself as a cross-chain DeFi project, connecting traditional finance and blockchain via simple crypto-to-fiat transfers. With real-world utility and strong presale momentum, it has made waves as one of the best new altcoins for 2025.

