Best new presales to buy today – Top early-access crypto projects ranked

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market has experienced over $104 million in liquidations in the short 24-hour period, which shows its volatility. However, that volatility is also the reason why some cryptos explode so quickly. We will cover the best new presales to buy today, poised to bring massive gains, so let’s dive in!

6 Best New Presales To Buy Today Ranked

Presales attract enormous attention because this is the time when cryptocurrencies are at their most affordable phase, so investors rush to secure as many tokens as possible. Despite many cryptos being launched almost daily, these are the best new presales to buy today that investors should focus on:

Solaxy ($SOLX) BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) Fantasy Pepe ($FEPE) Best Wallet ($BEST) SUBBD ($SUBBD)

Take a closer look at the best new presales to buy today to understand their appeal!

1) Solaxy ($SOLX) - The Best New Presale To Buy Today Rushing Towards $31M

Source: Coinfomania

Solaxy ($SOLX) emerges as one of the best new presales to buy today because it is an innovative project aiming to tackle issues Solana deals with. Solaxy is launched on Layer 2, which is important because the transactions will be offloaded to it.

This way, the speed the investors will enjoy is unmatched, while the fees will remain low and the scalability high. The $SOLX presale has raised over $30.8 million to date, demonstrating the project's growing popularity.

Visit the Solaxy ($SOLX) presale

2) BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) - Meme Coin Combining Virality With Real BTC Rewards

Source: Coinfomania

The hunt for the best new presales to buy today cannot be complete without BTC Bull ($BTCBULL). This highly appealing project offers a unique combination of virality that instantly attracts investors and BTC rewards that await the $BTCBULL token holders in the near future.

The BTC rewards will be unlocked once Bitcoin hits certain milestones ($150k, $200k, $250k) through airdrops. Considering that analysts predict Bitcoin will hit $250k by the end of the year, it's no wonder that the $BTCBULL presale raised over $4,8M so far.

Visit the BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) presale

3) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) - The Al-Powered Meme Coin Making Investing Easier

The use of AI is expanding to all areas of life. Mind of Pepe ($MIND) is a powerful project that introduces an AI agent that can analyze an immense amount of data to extract the essence.

Having these insights makes the investing journey simpler and more effective. The $MIND presale is gathering a large community of supporters, as more than $8,1 million has been raised, showing its growing popularity.

Visit the Mind of Pepe ($MIND) presale

4) Fantasy Pepe ($FEPE) - Brand New Meme Coin Introducing AI-Generated Football Matches

Fantasy Pepe ($FEPE) combines football, memes, and blockchain to deliver an exciting user experience. $FEPE holders will have the opportunity to enjoy matches between Doge Pirates, Sigma XI, and Pepe United, which are overseen by Al.

All matches last 60 seconds and occur in real-time, which gives $FEPE holders more control over what happens. The $FEPE presale has just been launched, so joining now gives investors a unique opportunity to benefit from its growth.

Visit the Fantasy Pepe ($FEPE) presale

5) Best Wallet ($BEST) - Secure Crypto Wallet Giving Investors Early Access to New Presales

Best Wallet ($BEST) is a secure crypto wallet created for investors who like to manage their portfolios on the go. It is available as a smartphone app, allowing investors to monitor the crypto market and manage their portfolios in the palm of their hand.

Besides its primary function of keeping cryptocurrencies safe, it also provides investors with access to new presales, memes, and news. The $BEST presale raised over $11,7 million, showing the immense support that this project enjoys.

Visit the Best Wallet ($BEST) presale

6) SUBBD ($SUBBD) - Meme Coin Introducing Create2Earn Mechanism

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is a highly appealing project created to ease the content-creation process with the help of AI. Content creators don’t have to worry about the creative blocks, as built-in AI resources help them handle everything seamlessly.

This means that creating an online persona that content creators can earn from is easy. The $SUBBD holders will also have various networking opportunities and access to the VIP events, which is why the $SUBBD presale has raised over $200k so far.

Visit the SUBBD ($SUBBD) presale

Join The Best New Presales To Buy Today Before It’s Too Late

Crypto investors have been witnessing volatility these past few months, which has made serious waves on the market. While some investors have seen it as a reason to step down from investing, most see it as an opportunity to earn.

$SOLX, $BTCBULL, $MIND, $FEPE, $BEST, and $SUBBD are the best new presales to buy today due to their utility and unique appeal, bound to bring long-term gains. Securing them early is the best way to profit from their growth, so investors should not waste time.

News.Az