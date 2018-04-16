+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from 1news.az an article headlined 'Between Armen and Karen: Jobless Sargsyan may face Ukrainian "Maydan"' by F.Bagirova.

For several days, the Armenian capital has been boiling and seething with popular protests against Serzh Sargsyan, who was going to change the cozy presidential chair to the cabinet of the prime minister, no less comfortable for him after the false constitutional referendum of 2015, which turned Armenia into a parliamentary republic.

Quite finely calculated everything, Sargsyan gives his almost-namesake to Armen Sargsyan nothing more than an unimportant position of the president in order to seize the portfolio of the prime minister, into which he tossed all the levers of power with a deft hand.

On April 11, a caustic yellow-green smoke enveloped the meeting room of the Armenian parliament - members of the opposition faction "Yelk" ("Way Out") Ararat Mirzoyan and Lena Nazaryan lit a "torch of freedom" of three smoke bombs.

The action was the culmination of Ararat Mirzoyan's speech: "Free citizens of the Republic of Armenia! The time has come when we can prevent Serzh Sargsyan's third term, put an end to the power of the RPA and create Armenia, which we dreamed about "(quote from "Sputnik Armenia").

He urged people to come to the rally on April 13 at Freedom Square, where they all will light the "torch of freedom", after which he lit the wick of the smoke bomb. Lena Nazaryan joined in with two more checkers.

A few days before, on March 31, the head of the Yelk faction ("Way Out"), a member of the board of the "Civil Treaty" party, Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page reported the start of a 14-day march against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the possible premiership of the third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan.

"Starting from Vardanants square in Gyumri, I begin a 14-day protest march that will end at Freedom Square in Yerevan - against Serzh Sargsyan and the RPA," the Armenian media quoted the opposition MP as saying.

And already this morning Pashinyan, along with like-minded people, blocked a number of key roads, including Baghramyan Avenue, sitting down and lying down on the pavement and not allowing cars to move. According to the Armenian media, traffic in the city center is practically blocked, from time to time there are skirmishes between drivers and demonstrators.

Apologizing to the people hurrying to work, Pashinyan said that a political action is being conducted.

"We apologize to those citizens who were inconvenienced. But we are trying, with this small inconvenience, to avoid a greater inconvenience, the name of which is Serzh Sargsyan and the RPA," Pashinyan said, promising that other streets would soon be blocked.

In the statement of the police it is noted that at a rally on April 15 on the Square of France, Pashinyan called on the supporters to start actions on the morning of April 16, implying an obvious violation of the requirements of the Armenian law "On Freedom of Assembly" and containing the signs of an offense that must be brought to justice in accordance with the law:

"Part of these actions, in addition to causing significant damage to the freedom of movement of citizens, other related rights, the natural work of organizations, in some cases may be a real threat to life and health of citizens. We call on the organizers of the meeting and some of its participants to refrain from violating the rule of law, not to jeopardize the rights and freedoms of fellow citizens, legitimate interests of organizations. "

At noon, about 100 protesters entered the building of the Armenian State Pedagogical University, urging students to join the protests.

Supporters of Pashinyan also tried to block the metro station "Yeritasardakan", which the police prevented.

"Our goal is to reach the parliament building," Pashinyan told his supporters. In response, the police blocked all approaches to the parliament building, where on April 17 elections for the new prime minister were appointed. The candidacy of the ex-president of Armenia for this post was officially approved by the ruling party on Saturday.

History perfectly remembers that on the way to power, nothing will stop Sargsyan.

