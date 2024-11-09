Biden administration lifts ban on US contractors deploying to Ukraine for military equipment repairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration has lifted a de facto ban on American military contractors deploying to Ukraine to assist with the maintenance and repair of U.S.-provided weapons systems, including F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems, according to an official.

“In order to help Ukraine repair and maintain military equipment provided by the US and its allies, DoD (Department of Defense) is soliciting bids for a small number of contractors who will help Ukraine maintain the assistance we’ve already provided,” a defense official said, News.Az reports, citing CNN. “These contractors will be located far from the front lines and they will not be fighting Russian forces. They will help Ukrainian Armed Forces rapidly repair and maintain US provided equipment as needed so it can be quickly returned to the front lines.”The defense official confirmed that the US is moving forward with the plan because several of the systems the US has provided Ukraine, particularly F-16s and Patriots, “require specific technical expertise to maintain.”The shift marks another significant change in the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy, as the US looks for ways to give Ukraine’s military an upper hand against Russia. The Pentagon is expected to start listing the contracts online soon, the official said.The new policy, approved earlier this month before the election, would allow the Pentagon to provide contracts to American companies for work inside Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded in 2022. Officials said they hope it will speed up the maintenance and repairs of weapons systems being used by the Ukrainian military.It is not clear whether Donald Trump will keep the policy in place when he takes office in January. Trump has said he hopes to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “within 24 hours” of returning to power.

News.Az