Biden pulls out of 2024 US presidential race

The incumbent US President, Joe Biden, announced that he had pulled out of the 2024 presidential race, News.Az reports.

In a letter addressed to "my fellow Americans", Biden said it had been the "greatest honour of my life to serve as your president"."While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."In the letter posted on X he continued: "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected."I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."Mr Biden, 81, had previously insisted he was best placed to defeat Mr Trump in the upcoming election but had faced calls from within his own party to step aside.

