Biden's COVID symptoms 'have almost resolved completely,' says White House physician

US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have almost resolved completely," his doctor said Monday after the commander-in-chief was diagnosed with the virus last week.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a brief memo distributed by the White House.Biden has completed 10 doses of the antiviral drug Paxlovid and "continues to perform all of his presidential duties," O'Connor added.The White House confirmed Wednesday that Biden tested positive while campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden's diagnosis was announced by the president of a Latino civil rights advocacy group that the president was due to address on Wednesday.The speech was canceled. But Biden did attend a campaign event at the Original Lindo Michoacan Restaurant in Las Vegas, where he met and took selfies with patrons. He was also interviewed by Spanish-language broadcaster, Univision.Biden is currently in self-isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He has in the interim abruptly ended his presidential re-election campaign amid mounting calls for him to do so after he badly botched a late June debate against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

News.Az