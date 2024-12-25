+ ↺ − 16 px

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated at a briefing on December 25 that the final U.S. aid package to Kiev, which the administration of outgoing President Joe Biden is expected to announce soon, will not guarantee Ukraine's security. She argued that its impact would likely have the opposite effect, News.az reports citing TASS .

"The Biden administration intends to announce its last aid package to Ukraine within the framework of the so-called Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. However, we understand that everything is quite the opposite," the diplomat said.According to her, this speaks of the fact that the West continues to do everything to escalate the conflict with Russia, not sparing effort or anyone in Ukraine. "The Western instigators of war against our country continue to invent new ways to escalate the Ukrainian conflict," the spokeswoman pointed out.Reuters reported earlier that the Biden administration will soon announce its final $1.2 billion aid package for Ukraine. According to the news agency, the package will include artillery shells and surface-to-air missiles. The aid will be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which operates under the US Department of Defense.

