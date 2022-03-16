Biden says U.S. to give Ukraine drones, anti-aircraft systems
16 Mar 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was offering an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine to combat Russia's invasion, with the new package including drones and anti-aircraft systems, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to make sure that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that have been attacking their people," Biden said.