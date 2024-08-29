Biden scheduled to meet with China's Xi in coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden is anticipated to engage in discussions with Xi Jinping in the "coming weeks," top White House aide Jake Sullivan conveyed to the Chinese leader during their rare meeting in Beijing on Thursday, August 29, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Sullivan, the first US national security advisor to visit China since 2016, met Xi as he wrapped up three days of talks in Beijing which also saw him sit down with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking officials. His visit came as China was embroiled in security rows with US allies Japan and the Philippines.At a meeting with Xi in Beijing's ornate Great Hall of the People Thursday, he said President Biden "looks forward to engaging with you again in the coming weeks." "President Biden is committed to responsibly managing this consequential relationship to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict or confrontation, and to work together where our interests align," he said.Chinese state media said Xi told Sullivan that in spite of "great changes", China and the US could still enjoy good ties. "China's commitment to the goal of stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations hasn't changed," Xi said. "We hope that the US will work with China to meet each other halfway," he added, according to CCTV.

News.Az