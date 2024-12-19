Biden sets new climate targets for US before Trump takes office

US President Joe Biden has introduced new climate goals for the United States ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Today the outgoing president has unveiled a new goal to slash US emissions of greenhouse gases by 61% from 2005 levels by 2035, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The 10-year plan should generate "more good-paying jobs, more affordable energy, cleaner air, cleaner water, healthier environments for everyone", President Biden said."I'm proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," he added, citing his Inflation Reduction Act that poured hundreds of billions of dollars into green industries.In reality, Donald Trump is expected to undo many green policies intended to tackle climate change when he takes office on 20 January.But virtually every country in the world is bound by the Paris climate agreement (Mr Trump pulled the US out of the deal in his first term) to publish a new 2035 climate goal by February next year, along with a plan to reach it, known as an NDC (nationally determined contribution).Most countries - apart from a handful including the UK - are yet to publish their NDCs.The Biden administration was keen to drive through the US plan before Mr Trump takes office.He is expected to ignore climate goals and again pull the US out of the landmark Paris treaty, which President Biden ensured the US rejoined at the start of his term.

