Biden thanks Poland for "unwavering" support in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country’s commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine calling the relationship between the two nations “critical, critical, critical,” News.az reports citing CNN.

Biden said he believes Ukraine is in a “better position than we’ve ever been” and called on NATO countries to “keep our head and our focus.”

“I made it clear that the commitment of the United States is real and that a year later I would argue NATO is stronger than it’s ever been,” Biden said.

“I can proudly say that our support for Ukraine remains unwavering.”

Biden called Poland’s support for Ukraine “truly extraordinary” and thanked the country for welcoming over one million Ukrainians.

“The connection between Polish and American people is extremely strong and deep,” Biden said noting that he was joking with Duda that he grew up “self-conscious” that he didn’t have a Polish name like many of his neighbors.

“A lot of challenges we have to face but I’m confident we can do it together,” Biden said.

News.Az