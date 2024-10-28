Biden to cast early-voting ballot in US election on Monday

Biden to cast early-voting ballot in US election on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in the upcoming presidential election on Monday, as announced by the White House.

The outgoing president will vote in Wilmington, Delaware, News.Az reports.The election is scheduled for November 5 and features a competitive race between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.Recent polls indicate a tight contest, with Trump and Harris nearly tied; a final nationwide CNN poll released last week showed them both at 47%. Additionally, the election will determine the control of 34 Senate seats.

News.Az