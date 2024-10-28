Yandex metrika counter

Biden to cast early-voting ballot in US election on Monday

Biden to cast early-voting ballot in US election on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in the upcoming presidential election on Monday, as announced by the White House.

The outgoing president will vote in Wilmington, Delaware, News.Az reports.

The election is scheduled for November 5 and features a competitive race between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Recent polls indicate a tight contest, with Trump and Harris nearly tied; a final nationwide CNN poll released last week showed them both at 47%. Additionally, the election will determine the control of 34 Senate seats.

