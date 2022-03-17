Biden to hold phone talk with China’s Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, News.Az reports citing the White House.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday.

“The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” the press secretary added.

News.Az