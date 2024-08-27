Biden: US sends energy equipment to Ukraine amid Russian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden announced that US authorities are sending energy equipment to Ukraine to aid in repairing its energy infrastructure and boosting its resilience.

"The United States also is surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy grid," Biden stated, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He emphasized that the U.S. will continue to lead a coalition of over 50 countries in support of Ukraine, providing essential military aid, including air defense systems and interceptors."As I announced at the NATO Summit in July, the US and our allies have provided Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems, and I have re-prioritized U.S. air defense exports so they are sent to Ukraine first," Biden added.Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country's military conducted a large-scale strike targeting critical power installations in Ukraine, with power substations in nine regions hit. The ministry confirmed that all intended targets were successfully engaged.

