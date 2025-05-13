BIG-organized conference in Rome highlights Corsica’s struggle for fundamental rights, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

A thematic conference titled “National Identity, Resistance, and Sovereignty: Prospects for Corsica” kicked off Tuesday in Rome, the capital of Italy.

Co-organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and Corsica’s Nazione Movement, the event brings together leaders of the Nazione Movement, members of Italian think tanks, and experts on decolonization, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The conference aims to draw global attention to Corsica’s struggle for its fundamental rights and sovereignty.

In his remarks, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of BIG, stated that the event would address the key challenges faced by the people of Corsica under French colonial rule, including political, legal, economic, social, and cultural issues. He added that the BIG considers France’s suppression of the Corsican language and culture a violation of human rights and opposes the country’s assimilation policies.

Tural Ganjaliyev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, emphasized that France’s refusal to grant official status to the Corsican language, along with court decisions banning its use, represents a deliberate attempt to erode Corsican identity.

Discussions will focus on recognizing Corsica’s national identity and official language, preserving its cultural heritage, ensuring the Corsican people’s right to self-determination, and exploring prospects for independence in accordance with relevant mechanisms of the United Nations and other international organizations.

News.Az