Bill Maher defends Jimmy Kimmel, despite disagreement over Charlie Kirk comments

Bill Maher spoke out Friday against the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling it “hypocritical,” while acknowledging that Kimmel was wrong in his comments about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel’s show was placed on indefinite hiatus after he criticized right-wing narratives around the assassination of conservative activist Kirk, suggesting that the alleged killer was linked to MAGA, although authorities described him as “indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Maher said Kimmel “has every right to be wrong” and should not lose his job over it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Maher also criticized attempts to politically categorize violent individuals like the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, calling it a “false errand.” “This kid doesn’t belong in either party. He belongs in a straitjacket,” Maher said. He added that First Amendment protections ensure people can hold opinions, even if they are mistaken.

Despite differences, Maher reassured Kimmel, whom he called a “friend” and “compatriot,” noting that Kimmel’s long career would continue. Maher referenced his own past cancellation on ABC, saying, “If this firing goes for you the way it did for me, you’ll get 23 years on a better network.”

Fellow late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman, have also voiced support for Kimmel.

