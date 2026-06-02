Microsoft unveils AI-built quantum chip, aims for 2029 systems

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Microsoft (MSFT.O) announced on Tuesday that it has developed a new quantum computing chip redesigned using AI, stating it expects to have commercially viable quantum computers by 2029.

The new target date puts Microsoft on track to have quantum computers the same year as rival IBM, which last month said it plans to spend $10 billion on quantum machines. It also spun out a company to make quantum chips for others, with backing from President Donald Trump's administration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft ​had not previously given a target year for the new chip, saying only that it would be a matter of years, not ​decades.

Microsoft and IBM are racing against Alphabet's Google, Amazon and several Chinese efforts to develop quantum systems that ⁠could crack problems in medicine, chemistry and cybersecurity that would take conventional computers thousands of years. On Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled a new chip called ​Majorana 2, a follow-on from its first Majorana chip last year.

News.Az