BioNTech seeks approval for COVID vaccine for kids under 12

BioNTech is set to apply for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12, the company announced on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We will present the results of our study among children aged five to 11 to regulators around the world in the coming weeks, and we will apply for authorization of our vaccine for this age group, also here in Europe,” Ozlem Tureci, BioNTech’s cofounder and chief medical officer, told German weekly Der Spiegel.

She said the vaccine is the same as the one currently in use for other age groups, but its dosage will be modified for the younger age group.

Early findings of studies conducted by the German pharma firm showed a lower dose of the vaccine is safe and effective for the 5-11 age group, and the company has already started preparations for production.

“It looks good, everything is going according to plan,” cofounder Ugur Sahin said.

If the European Medicines Agency gives its nod, Germany can start vaccinations for the age group as early as mid-October, the weekly reported.

