Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs add $1.9 billion during Trump's busy first week

Crypto investment products pulled in nearly $2 billion last week as shifting attitudes toward emerging technologies in Washington, D.C., sustained strong demand for digital assets, News.az reports citing Decrypt.

The products, which include spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, saw $1.9 billion in inflows in the seven-day period through January 25, down 13% from the week prior, CoinShares data shows. That marks the second consecutive week inflows have hovered around $2 billion.Investors have so far poured $4.8 billion into digital asset investment products this year.Interest in digital asset products peaked after President Donald Trump's inauguration, according to James Butterfill, Head of Research at Coinshares, in an analyst note published Monday.

