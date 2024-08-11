Bitcoin drops below $53,000: What’s next?
- 11 Aug 2024 22:05
- 11 Aug 2024 23:00
- 1004792
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/bitcoin-drops-below-53-000-whats-next Copied
The current analysis of Bitcoin’s price suggests a potential drop to $50,000. After a recent dip, Bitcoin’s price has stabilized around $53,000, but technical indicators show market weakness, which could lead to further declines. If the support level at $52,500 fails, the next target would be $50,000. For a recovery, Bitcoin needs to break through resistance at $55,000, but the present weakness may hinder this.
For more details, you can visit Cryptopotato .
For more details, you can visit Cryptopotato .