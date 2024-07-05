Bitcoin drops to lowest since February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin fell to its lowest since February even as stocks hit record.

Bitcoin sank for a fourth consecutive trading session, part of a wider crypto selloff that contrasts with recent record highs in global stocks, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.The digital asset fell as much as 8.1% to hit the lowest since February, changing hands at about $54,190 as of 12:21 p.m. Friday in Singapore. Smaller coins like Ether, XRP and Cardano nursed steeper losses in some cases exceeding 10%.Crypto speculators currently face a range of challenges, including waning demand for US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, signs that governments are disposing of seized tokens and the hard-to-parse impact of US political flux.On top of that, administrators of the failed Mt. Gox exchange are returning a hoard of Bitcoin to creditors in stages. Speculators are uncertain how much of the $8 billion haul will end up being sold. A Mt. Gox-linked wallet moved $2.7 billion worth of the token on Friday, according to Arkham Intelligence.

