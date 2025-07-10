Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin hits new record high amid growing demand

Bitcoin surged to another all-time high on Thursday, fueled by increasing demand from institutional investors and supportive policies under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a fresh record high of $113,734.64. It is now up about 21% this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In March, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. He has also appointed several crypto-friendly individuals, including Securities and Exchange Commission Paul Atkins and White House AI czar David Sacks.

Trump's family businesses have also made forays into cryptocurrencies. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O) is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund that will invest in multiple crypto tokens including bitcoin, according to an SEC filing on Tuesday.


