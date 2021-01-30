Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price down after rising sharply by over 10%

The price of Bitcoin is down by 1.48% at $33,753, according to the trading data as of 05:16 am Moscow time, TASS reports. 

As of 05:23 am, the Bitcoin price was down by 1.08% at $33,891.

On Friday the Bitcoin price rose sharply gaining 5,000 in one hour and reaching $37,299 after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk changed his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin, according to CNBC TV channel.

According to CoinDesk data, the price of Bitcoin was up by 11.09% during the trading session, reaching the highest level of $37,204.


